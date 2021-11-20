Residents of B.C.'s North Coast told to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds

Several weather warnings have been issued for northern B.C. as an atmospheric river approaches the North Coast this weekend.

In light of the devastation caused by last weekend's storm - which was also an atmospheric river - across southwestern B.C., the provincial government is warning residents to "get prepared for heavy rain and strong winds."

"Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather alerts for heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river cover Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and the surrounding communities," the provincial Ministry of Public Safety said in a news release.

"The system is expected to reach the South Coast in a weakened state by Monday, Nov. 22, including regions that are vulnerable due to previous flooding."

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued flood watches for the North Coast, including Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hartley Bay, Kemano and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada's warnings predict between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain in Prince Rupert by Monday morning, and note that flooding and landslides could occur.

Landslides and river flooding shut down all of the major highways connecting the province's Lower Mainland to the Interior during last weekend's storm. Some of the affected roads have not reopened, and may not reopen for months.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has extra crews and equipment on standby, ready to respond as necessary," the province said in its release.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall and winter storm warnings across the northern Interior, with 20 to 30 centimetres forecasted in some areas.

The weather agency's latest warnings for B.C. can be found on its website.