Residents of high-rise building in Regina displaced for night due to electrical fire

The Regina Fire department was called to a high rise building on Broad Street on Wednesday morning.

According to a member of Regina Fire, crews were called to Centre Pointe Plaza around 9:30 a.m. for a report of smoke on the 21st floor.

The smoke was caused by a small electrical fire related to the emergency backup generator which was running because of a power outage due to a damaged power pole.

"When the generator malfunctioned and quit operating, that rendered all fire safety systems and emergency lighting in the building inoperable," he said.

He said when crews arrived there, there was a decision made to evacuate the building as there were no safety measures in the building at the time.

One fire truck was still parked on Broad Street as of 11:30 a.m. The fire investigation vehicle was also on site. A Regina police vehicle was blocking one lane of Broad Street to give the firefighters and their truck some space.

As of 5:30 p.m., power had not been restored and the emergency backup generator was being worked on.

All residents in the 136 unit building have been displaced for the evening, and three people were connected to mobie crisis by Regina Fire to have somewhere to sleep.

Property owners were also involved in finding places for people to stay.

No injuries were reported, and the smoke was contained to the mechanical room.

- With files from Gareth Dillistone and David Prisciak