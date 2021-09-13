Residents of Kitchener street still showing support for front-line workers

Residents of Lydia Street in Kitchener continue to show support for front-line18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through sun, snow and rain, they come outside at 7:30 p.m. every night to bang pots and cheer for those working to fight the pandemic.

"We started probably the end of March, beginning of April when Italy started doing it," resident Kathy Inch said. "We wanted to honour all the front-line workers also here."

Ron Martinello said Inch invited neighbours to join in on the celebrations one night in 2020 and haven't stopped.

"It will be a joyous celebration when we finish it, but until that happens, we're going to continue meeting out here with each other," he said.

Inch said the celebration was initially health-care workers, but is now thanking everyone who has worked on the front lines.