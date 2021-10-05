Residents of Lyle Street high rise advised not to use balconies following toddler's death
Residents of a high-rise building where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
According to an order issued Tuesday from the City of London, there are balcony guardrails that have openings greater than 100mm at 400 Lyle St.
In a release, Medallion Corporation, a privately held residential rental property owner and developer, says it has been made aware of a notice by the City of London regarding balcony guardrails.
The release goes on to say, “We are working with appropriate professionals to ascertain the veracity this assertion and remediating if necessary.”
During the building process, the company says all building codes were met and City of London inspectors issued an occupancy permit.
In addition, Medallion Corporation says it has been in contact with the child’s family to facilitate a change of accommodation.
An online fundraiser was launched for the family of a girl identified as 22-month-old Inaya who sustained life-threatening injuries when she fell from a balcony at 400 Lyle St. on Saturday afternoon.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she would succumb to her injuries.
