More than a month after a carbon monoxide leak (CO) in a Saskatoon apartment building, residents are now facing unexpected ambulance bills.

Amit Kotwani is a resident at 12 Bateman Crescent and says he received an ambulance bill from Medavie West for $975 that includes $325 for each person in his family.

Kotwani says his insurance covers 80 per cent of the costs but questions why he wasn’t told about the costs upfront.

“Why are you trying to hide it? It’s just a way to make money. I mean come on, it’s not a third world country we live in.”

“Everything should be crystal clear, it should be transparent.”

Kotwani emphasizes that because he didn’t call the ambulance, he shouldn’t have to cover the costs.

He also adds that the building is mostly filled with immigrants who are not fully aware of the laws and are still learning the lay of the land.

CTV News reached out to the Mainstreet Equity Corp., asking if they would help offset costs to residents.

"Mainstreet Equity encourages anyone who has had to pay a bill without ability to seek reimbursement, reach out to us and we will work with them to provide necessary financial assistance on a case-by-case basis."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) determines, within the maximum rates established by the province, ambulance fees based within their locations, according to the province’s website.

The website states that a basic “pick up” rate ranges from $245-$325 for Saskatchewan residents with a valid health card.

On Jan. 14, the day of the CO leak, Kotwani said he asked the paramedic who would cover the costs of the ambulance.

“He told me he doesn’t know and he doesn’t get involved in all of the financial things.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said “there is no obligation for a paramedic to inform the patient they will be charged for the services.”

“Our only priority for our paramedics when they arrive on scene is to treat the patient. That’s all we want to worry about,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs with Medavie West.

He says the patient who was transported, or the guardian of a minor, would get the ambulance bill and it can be a case-by-case basis.

For people who don’t have insurance coverage and are struggling financially, Medavie West will set up a payment plan for a “minimum of $25 a month with zero interest,” according to Davies.