A community survey and virtual public meetings are planned this month and March.

Consultations will gather input and concerns across a number of topics, including financial security, mental and physical health, education, crime and other factors that affect a community's safety and well-being.

The reported is expected to build on regional collaboration and recognize safety and well-being are shared responsibilities of all community members, and different levels of government.

The plan is expected to align with the best interests of residents and reflects the unique needs of each of the eight municipalities.

The public survey is now open for members of the public to provide their input. The survey is available here in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic and is open until Monday, March 15, 2021.

Residents are also encouraged to attend one of the virtual public meetings being held across the region. Meetings will take place over Zoom on the following dates:

• City of Windsor Consultation 1 – Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• Town of Amherstburg – Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• Town of Tecumseh – Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

• Town of LaSalle – Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• Municipality of Lakeshore – Thursday March 4, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• City of Windsor Consultation 2 – Saturday March 6, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

• Town of Essex – Monday, March 8, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• Town of Kingsville – Wednesday March 10, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

• Municipality of Leamington – Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being Plan and public consultations and to register for the virtual public meeting in your community, visit their Community Safety and Well-Being page here or contact 311.