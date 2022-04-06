Residents outraged following councillor to councillor comment

During a heated debate at Kincardine council Monday night, Coun. Dave Cuyler could be heard calling fellow Coun. Laura Haight a derogatory and sexualized term including profanity.

“I was stunned. I have been called these things in emails, in voicemails, even in person. I’ve never heard that from a colleague, at the council chambers, around the council table,” says Haight from her Kincardine home.

CTV News will not share the exact wording of the comment due to its graphic nature, but after the comment was made, Cuyler apologized, but not to Haight. Instead, it was made to the entire council in general.

In a statement to CTV News on Wednesday, Cuyler apologizes for his actions, saying, "I sincerely apologize to the entire community and to all impacted by my actions. It was not my intention to offend or discriminate. I was frustrated with myself for personal reasons when I openly commented to myself. This comment was not directed to anyone other than myself."

Cuyler adds, "Please know while I may at times be emotionally vulnerable, I, in no manner or capacity would willingly participate or directly disrespect this community and its citizens. My dedication is unwavering to this community which includes my council colleagues,the MOK [Municipality of Kincardine] staff and citizens. I will continue to ensure that Kincardine is the best place to live work and play. I ask for your understanding and acceptance in this regard."

The use of the derogatory term to describe a part of female anatomy, from one councillor to another in open session, has shocked local residents.

“It was an obscene, misogynistic, insult directed towards a fellow councillor and it’s just not acceptable,” says Kincardine resident Rick Clarke.

“I’m also disappointed that we’re having to have this discussion as a community because it should have been addressed in the moment at the council meeting. I’m very disappointed this is something that is continuing to occur,” adds Kincardine resident, Sarah Patterson.

Cuyler has been reprimanded twice in the past three years for breaking council’s code of conduct. His last infraction resulted in losing 30 days of pay and he was forced to apologize to staff, council and the public.

Haight wouldn’t say what punishment she’d like to see for Cuyler for his lewd comment but says she will be filing a complaint with Kincardine’s integrity commissioner.

“Complaints about our positions on issues are valid, but to sexualize our positions and comment like that is unacceptable and it’s one of the reasons women don’t put their names forward,” says Haight.

Members of the community were more direct in what they’d like to see as a punishment for their elected official’s conduct.

“The person that did this needs to step down. They need to resign, it’s not okay. By allowing that person to continue to represent the community, I don’t think that’s a fair representation of many members of Kincardine,” says resident Meghan Fair.

“I think an immediate suspension pending review from the integrity commissioner,” says Kincardine resident Jennifer Hunter. “I don’t think it’s even been a year since they’ve had respectful workplace training and it’s not enough. It’s a mindset that needs to change.”

When asked if she’ll be back at the next council meeting no matter what, Haight says “with bells on.”

Kincardine Mayor Gerry Glover responded to the incident and in a statement Wednesday says he has filed a formal complaint with the integrity commissioner who will determine if there has been a breach in the code of conduct. Glover adds that the ruling on the matter will be expedited and the results shared at an upcoming special public council meeting.

"I ask the public for patience while the matter is before the integrity commissioner," says Glover.