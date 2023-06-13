Residents petition for four-way stop at busy Innisfil intersection

A group of concerned residents in Innisfil are fighting for a four-way stop at a busy intersection that they say has had its share of incidents.

Megan Varga started a petition to have a four-way stop at Big Bay Point Road and the 20th Side Road and shared it online.

"And a lot of people shared their stories about their close calls and their experiences that they've had with the intersection. So, I have submitted it to the traffic safety advisory committee," said Varga.

"The town did tell me that that intersection is slated to be signalized in 2031. So, if it's already on the books, maybe we can just move it forward and make it happen sooner," she added.

Stan Conyers and his family live steps away the intersection.

Seven years ago, on Thanksgiving weekend, he lost his 21-year-old son Chris Conyers, who was walking home close to the intersection when he was struck by a car.

"Just about a hundred metres away from us. He survived for four days, and afterwards, he did end up passing away," he said. "When you get the knock on your door, and everything starts to unravel, it's something that no one wants. It's been hard. It's been a long seven years."

Conyers said something needs to be done so no other lives are lost.

"Around here, the people are getting tired of the speeding and the accidents, and we don't want to see anyone else in this boat. We really don't. So, I hope something can be done with this intersection," Conyers said.

Other nearby residents said they'd seen several accidents at the intersection, and in addition to a four-way stop, they think the speed limit should be lowered.

"I think that it should be 40, the lowest, maximum 50. Nobody should go anywhere over that because anyone could get hurt. Everyone tends to speed, but you shouldn't go that fast. It's not a highway," said Brittany, who lives close to the intersection.

A traffic safety advisory committee meeting is being held Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., where the topic will be discussed.