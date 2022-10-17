Residents question new multi-purpose event centre proposal in Regina

Regina residents are questioning city officials on why money is being allocated towards a new multi-purpose event centre instead of being focused on more prominent issues like homelessness.

A public information session was held by the catalyst committee on Monday afternoon to provide the details about specific locations the centre can be built.

The multi-purpose centre is one of the five recreation and cultural based facility proposals to re-invent the downtown core being discussed this week, including a new aquatics centre, an outdoor baseball event centre, and the modernization of the Regina Public Library.

Some residents attending the meeting said they feel the funding could be better used to address the homelessness crisis in the city. Others questioned why the city would build the centre downtown, away from Evraz Place.

Bob Hawkins, co-chair of the Catalyst Committee, said the committee understands the prominent homelessness issues in Regina and they believe an event centre would help address it.

“Homelessness is a topic that is very much at the top of mind for the citizens of Regina,” he said. “I think the Catalyst Committee recognizes that and I think they tried to express that these projects will have a ripple effect that will help create neighbourhoods, and create investment in housing.”

The Ward 2 councillor added one of the most difficult tasks council has is budgeting, adding city councillors have to do their best to allocate proper funding to the cities’ priorities.

“We have to find a middle way to advance both of these sets of ideas,” Hawkins said. “It is not going to be easy but that’s our job,” he said.

Hawkins also said an event centre downtown would help bring people to Regina and fill the downtown core.

“If downtown is vibrant, the whole city will be vibrant, (the centre) will attract people to live in Regina,” Hawkins explained. “They will come here for good jobs, for good opportunities for their children, and for their families’ recreation and culture.”

Another issue the committee was questioned on was the location of the event centre.

According to a report, there are five proposed locations for the centre to be placed, including the warehouse district, (Regina Exhibition Association Limited) REAL district, and three locations in the downtown centre that are remaining confidential by the city.

The City of Regina does not currently own any real estate in the downtown core, an extra expense that could be avoided by building the new centre on the REAL district or city owned property.

Tim Reid, co-chair of the catalyst committee and CEO & President of REAL, said although it is an extra expense, having the centre built downtown could add a safety element to the city.

“The committee firmly believes that the facility will drive over 500,000 visits a year (and) will help change the dynamics, public safety, and the activation of our downtown,” he explained.

According to Reid, the locations need at least four acres of land to proceed with the development and because the city does not yet own that land, the locations are being kept confidential.

“About four acres of land to be able to meet the needs of the existing 10,000 seat multi-purpose event centre,” Reid said. “It also requires that assembly so you can commercialize some retail around them, whether that is restaurants or hotels.”

Public information sessions will continue to be held until Oct. 20 at the AGT Lounge in Mosaic Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.