Residents question timing of road work near Fundy National Park as tourist season heats up

A detour has been put in place on Route 114 in southeast New Brunswick on a roadway that takes residents and tourists to the Village of Alma and Fundy National Park.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the road to replace a damaged culvert.

While no one doubts the work is necessary, some are questioning the timing and the condition of the detour road.

Route 915, a rural side road in southeast New Brunswick, has become a thoroughfare thanks to major construction work taking place nearby.

A wild winter storm caused severe damage to roads in the area and work to fix them has begun.

Harvey resident Charlotte Fitzsimmons doesn't feel the road in front of her house can sustain the extra traffic for three weeks.

"I don't think so, not with the culverts, there's no shoulders,” said Fitzsimmons. “Cars go by on the wrong side of the road. It's scary. The road is all broken up. There's pavement missing. Like I said, there's no shoulders. There's no where to go.”

Twenty kilometres down the road in Alma, business owner Jane West Chrysostom wonders why the work wasn't done in May instead of now when tourism season is heating up.

"These roads aren't pretty little roadways to a nice little picnic spot. These are major tourism and commuter and trucking routes. They should be priority of our government and our communities to make sure they are safe," said Chrysostom.

Albert MLA Mike Holland said he's concerned about clear flows of traffic, safety and the repair of the roads damaged by February's storm. He called the detour an inconvenience, but an unavoidable one.

"Tourism season coincides with road work season and you have to find a way to blend both of them,” said Holland.

“In this situation, we had catastrophic failures due to some weather events in February, and even with a cursory knowledge of the way road work takes place, you can not get in there and do some of that work when you have winter conditions, frost in the road.”

CTV News asked the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure why the work was being done now and not in May, but did not receive a response by deadline.