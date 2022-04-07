Residents rally to save Supertest station in St. George

The Supertest gas station has been a landmark in St. George for decades.

The building was originally built in the 1930's at the corner of Highway 5 and Main Street.

But has now been sitting vacant for several years.

Brant County purchased the property and planned to tear down the building and make room for parking.

However that plan did not sit well with some in the small village.

"If this was demolished and made an asphalt parking lot how appealing is that? Let’s talk about restoring this and make this something wonderful that will draw people in," said local resident Gwen Hunter.

Several residents and local businesses support a plan to restore the old Supertest station and turn it back into a landmark, or possibly a tourist information centre.

"That’s the premiere corner of this little town," said John Pacsuta, another local resident. "It’s important because every car and visitor to St. George passes that corner."

The St. George BIA also supports a potential restoration.

"We would like to keep the property because I think it would be a really good focal point for the community," said Kathleen Vincent, president of the St. George BIA and a local business owner. "I think it would bring in more business to the community and it’s an attraction, people are going to want to come here."

Vincent and others agree that their community needs more parking, but said destroying a piece of local history is the wrong move.

"What good is all that parking if you don’t have the people to utilize it?" asked Vincent.

According to the county, the proposed plan to keep the building would also create an additional 25 parking spaces, while the demotion option would create 48.

Ivan White, the owner of Abigail’s Tea House which is directly across Main Street from the former Supertest, said they need to find ways to draw more people to the community.

"It’s extremely important," said White. "St. George is a town of 3,000 to 4,000 people, which really isn’t enough to sustain a business such as ours. We have to draw from outside the region."

The county said the demolition option would cost $397,000, while the plan to save the building would cost $757,000.

A committee meeting to discuss the options will be held on April 19, and a final vote is expected April 26.