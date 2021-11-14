Residents reminded to 'pocket your keys' to prevent vehicle theft

The South Bruce OPP is reminding residents to “pocket your keys” to help prevent vehicles from being stolen.

Last week marked Crime Prevention Week and OPP highlighted residents being mindful of where they keep their keys as part of the OPP’s “Lock it or Lose it” campaign.

Police point to an added benefit of the programs is preventing vehicle theft, but also reducing thefts from inside the vehicle.

“The theft of a vehicle is often much more than the loss of your vehicle. It also impacts our community's safety and wellbeing,” Inspector Krista Miller, South Bruce OPP detachment commander, said. “When a vehicle is stolen it is certainly an inconvenience to the owner. But if that stolen vehicle is then used to commit a crime or becomes involved in a serious collision, it can have a lasting impact well beyond just the vehicle owner. It can have damaging and possibly tragic results for our community and community members. To prevent this please make sure you #PocketYourKeys when your vehicle is not in use.”

Officers point to these steps to help reduce the number of vehicle thefts and protect the car owner:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle

Do not leave your vehicle running

Lock your vehicle

Treat your keys like cash - Don't leave keys in places where they are easy to steal such as a gym locker, on your desk at work, in an open purse or unattended in a shopping cart.

Never leave anything in your vehicle in plain view such as loose change, cell phones, cameras, clothing, gifts, cigarettes, medication, firearms or any other valuables

Police say the consequences go beyond loss when a vehicle is stolen. It could be used in a crime such as a break and enter, transporting stolen property, or drug or human trafficking.

Officers also warn another risk for a vehicle owner is the liability should a stolen vehicle be involved in a serious collision.

Police say theft is an opportunity crime and one you can help control so “pocket your keys” to protect your vehicle.