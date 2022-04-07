Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout

Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.

Among those first in line at a walk-in clinic in St. Thomas were local seniors Karin and Eberhard Schmit, on hand to receive their fourth doses.

Seventy-year-old Karin said she contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in December, and fortunately suffered only mild symptoms. She said she believes people need to continue taking it seriously.

“I think we opened up way too early with the unmasking,” Karin said. “I think the masks should still be kept in place. It does help. People need the vaccine.”

“Too many people, they don’t do what they’re supposed to do,” added Eberhard, 76. “Wear a mask, you know.”

Health officials are recommending five months between the third and fourth doses.

Laura Anguish, the program manager of mass immunization clinics with Southwestern Public Health, said they continue to administer third, second, and even first doses in addition to fourth doses.

“Science is showing us that the fourth dose does help boost that immunity, similar to our other vaccines, such as those that we receive in childhood,” said Anguish. “But it does take multiple doses to build up that protection with that immunity, and helps decreasing against that waning or decreasing immunity that can happen.”

St. Thomas resident Bert Haight stopped into the clinic for his third dose.

“I want to be able to travel and keep traveling, so eventually they might say ‘no you gotta get your third to travel,’” he said.

The provincial rollout comes as COVID related hospitalizations are on the rise, up 40 per cent week over week. Wastewater surveillance suggests COVID activity is nearly the same as it was during the Omicron peak in January.

Middlesex London is also expanding its rollout to include fourth doses, with a walk-in clinic at White Oaks Mall in London.

Lambton Public Health is prioritizing appointments for those 80 and older, along with First Nations, Inuit and Metis, and their household members. Other eligible individuals can book appointments for future dates.