Residents safe, cat missing after Oak Bay fire

All residents of a home in Oak Bay, B.C., are safe after an early morning house fire Tuesday.

Fire crews from Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria responded to the blaze in the 2000-block of Crescent Road.

One cat is missing following the fire, according to the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Saanich deputy fire chief Dan Wood said the fire produced heavy smoke, prompting fire officials to ask residents to avoid the area.