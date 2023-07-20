Residents say Styrofoam fragments blanket Sudbury neighbourhood like snowfall

Residents in a Sudbury neighbourhood are upset because Styrofoam fragments have blown into their yards from a neighbouring construction site for the last two weeks.

While some cleanup has been done, residents of the Minnow Lake neighbourhood are worried they will continue to see Styrofoam in their yards until the construction project is over.

Residents in the Camelot Drive area told CTV News it looks like snow has fallen in the area because of the fragments falling all over the place.

"There’s random pieces of Styrofoam all over the lawn,” said resident Kevin Cooper.

“Our pet can't go outside because it gets covered in it. We can’t sit outside and enjoy our backyard because Styrofoam is coming into our drinks, coming into our food."

Greater Sudbury said it contacted Environment and Climate Change Canada and some cleanup has been done.

Construction site manager Vincent Morando said residents were given information documents Wednesday to try to alleviate concerns about health risks.

Morando said instances like this can occur as part of the building process, but crews are doing all they can to mitigate the problem.

Styrofoam fragments in Sudbury neighbourhood"We've put fences up to mitigate the amount going over but with the wind and with everything else, it blows around and causes the issue,” he said.

“So we are cleaning up and rectifying as we go. We’ve put the letters out to the people … and we'll continue to clean until this part of the project is over."

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc said he has heard from several residents about the problem. But he said the construction of the 137-unit seniors residence will benefit the city once it’s complete.

"I understand the residents’ frustration regarding this, but at the same time, the contractor is trying to do everything he can to mitigate these issues," Leduc said.

Cooper said that while he appreciates the cleanup efforts, he still has concerns.

“We’re concerned because we want some kind of containment because this will continue for the next two to three weeks,” he said.

Greater Sudbury said in a statement Thursday that they issued a non-compliance under the sewer use bylaw to the construction foreman and ordered that two catch basins be cleaned out with a vacuum truck and that a filter be installed on them to prevent any additional material from entering.

“The safety data sheet for the product has also confirmed that it is not a carcinogen,” the city said.