Residents shaken after shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood earlier this week

Waterloo regional police continue to investigate a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures and three suspects are still on the lam after the incident, which happened around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, crime tape was taken down but officers spent much of the day going in and out of a building on Spadina Road West near North Drive.

A man who lives in the building says he saw the victim in one of the apartments.

"I went down there and what was down there was just the victim on the floor bleeding and he was by himself," said Bobby Scharfe. "He had tied off his leg and he had a couple of bullet holes in his leg."

Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived. The suspects are described as Black males wearing masks and all-black clothing.

Investigators are still determining the targeted nature of the shooting.

Residents who live in the neighbourhood say they now feel shaken.

"There are lots of kids around here, lots of puppy dogs, lots of families, so very, very concerned for sure," said Jamie Schreiter, who has lived on Spadina Road for 27 years.

On Wednesday, Schreiter was walking the neighbourhood with his daughter and granddaughter. He says they won't be changing their routine but would like to see surveillance cameras installed in the area.

"We come here a lot, we come for walks and we want to make sure this time as we're walking down the street that we're going to be safe," said Angela Schreiter, who was visiting the neighbourhood.

Reiley Haskell and his family moved to the neighbourhood in March but they're now looking for a new place to live after the shooting.

"We were told this neighbourhood was safe and then this happened so we're kind of concerned about what's going to happen next," Haskell said.

Tuesday's incident marks the eighth shooting in the region so far this year.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.