Residents speak up on controversial road change proposal in Paris, Ont.

A proposal to change a two-way road to a one-way road in Paris, Ont. is drawing mixed reaction.

A public consultation was held by the County of Brant Wednesday night in hopes of getting feedback from residents about the proposed change to Mile Hill Road.

More than 100 people were in attendance at the Brant Sports Complex to share their thoughts on the stretch of roadway on the south end of town that links Washington Street to Powerline Road.

The county says it wasn't designed to accommodate the flow of traffic it regularly sees and that volumes have doubled from 2019 to 2022.

"The speeding has increased," said Greg Demers, director of roads for the county. "We're currently seeing 85 per cent of vehicles doing 20 per cent over the posted speed limit."

The proposal would convert the roadway into a one-way street for southbound traffic and would also include a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

"I like this idea because it'll cut down all the traffic on my street," said one resident at the meeting.

Shay Tyler, another resident who lives on Mile Hill Road, has lived there for 12 years, is worried the plan will encourage speeding, and potentially delay first responders.

"It's a very thin road and it's a big access point," said Tyler. "If you make it a one way you're not going to be able to get police down the hill. It's way faster to get there."

County staff are hoping to return a public consultation report to council in the spring.