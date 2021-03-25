Residents told to stay clear due to 'active investigation' in Meaford, Ont.
Provincial police are telling residents to stay clear of an area in Meaford, Ont. due to an ongoing investigation.
Police did not say what the nature of the investigation was but said it was active.
Around 12 p.m. officers responded to what they called an "incident" on Victoria Street.
There remains an increased police presence in the area.
Police are asking residents to stay clear and say they will provide updates once available.