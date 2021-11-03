Residents told to stay indoors after moose mom and babies spotted in southeast Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP are warning some residents in the community to steer clear of a mama moose and her two babies.
Officials say they were first called to the scene, along Farries Drive S.E., for reports of a "moose attack" involving a male.
However, when officers arrived, they discovered that the moose, a mom and her two calves, hadn't come into contact with anyone and the man had instead suffered a "medical emergency."
It is not known if the emergency was in any way connected to the moose incident, but RCMP tell residents to keep their distance from the animals.
"There are moose in the area and residents are being asked to give the moose their space and not to approach the moose," officials said in a release.
This is the third time in recent weeks where moose have wandered into the city of Airdrie.
Last week, a moose and two calves wandered into Meadowbrook, also in southeast Airdrie, while on Oct. 22, a mama moose and her baby were seen in the northwest community of Silver Creek.
