Residents upset after moving company cuts Roblin Boulevard trees down

Charleswood residents are voicing their anger after a large portion of the tree canopy on Roblin Boulevard was cut down to make room for a house being moved on Saturday.

Winnipeg police confirm they were helping to facilitate the move of a large house Saturday morning, but the moving company responsible for transport took it upon themselves to cut down city trees that were blocking the route.

Charleswood resident Paul Carr said seeing the trees get cut down was shocking.

"I saw these houses being moved and I thought, 'Okay, I've seen houses being moved before' well, then I noticed all the trees flattened and I was pretty upset to say the least."

Carr said it shows a complete lack of regard for the area.

"He had a job to do, and he wanted this house moved, and he said 'chop em down.'"

The moving company was required to get a permit from the city for an oversized load. As part of that, Winnipeg police officers accompany the load to make sure the roadway is safe.

Cst. Rob Carver said the company is also required to make sure the route is accessible for the load they're moving, which they failed to do.

He said 17 trees along the boulevard were cut down to make room for the house.

"It was determined that an individual male with the company had in fact (cut down the trees) before our arrival. So he was ultimately arrested and charged."

Carver said the individual was charged with mischief over $5,000.

City Councillor for Charleswood, Tuxedo, Westwood Kevin Klein said city officials did not give permission to the moving company to cut down the trees, and the whole community is outraged.

"The company that did this has to be accountable for their actions," said Klein.

"I do not want those stumps there for very long. I want those trees replaced immediately. If I have to find funding myself, I will."

Trevor Soltys, a licensed arborist with TreeSolve, said cutting down the trees was an act of negligence, and replacing them won't be easy.

"Trees, they take a long time to grow and become mature, healthy trees, and they have a hard time growing in those median lane conditions. When you cut them down, it's difficult to get ones that do thrive."

Soltys said in order to replace the trees, arborists will have to stump grind the old trees and dig a new hole for the replacement ones.

Carr, however, doesn't expect the canopy to be replaced.

"These trees have been growing, I believe probably 50 years, and I don't think they're going to come back."