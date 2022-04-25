Residents urged to secure vehicles, homes after break-in suspect arrested in Mulmur
Police arrested a Grey County man accused of breaking into a house in Mulmer earlier this month.
Police say the break-in happened on April 1.
They say OPP officers with the Street Crime Unit executed three search warrants on April 20, seizing property and taking the accused into custody.
Dufferin OPP charged the 20-year-old man with break and enter to commit an indictable offence.
He is scheduled to appear in court in June.
Police remind residents that theft is a crime of opportunity, with thieves looking for unattended or unsecured property to steal.
"Always secure your vehicle and your homes by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended."
OPP also says to have someone check on your home if you plan to be away for a length of time, including removing newspapers and mail.
Police encourage anyone with video surveillance in relation to any suspicious activity to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
