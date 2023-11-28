Residents voice support for cycling infrastructure in Kitchener budget
Kitchener residents were given the chance to weight in on the city's budget at a Monday night meeting.
However, many kept coming back to one issue.
"We're regular users of the cycling network," said one resident. "We're a single car household with a goal of trying to keep it that way."
Cycling infrastructure was the topic of discussion for a number of delegates, who showed support for the money that was allotted to it.
"We're happy to see that there is $700,000 allotted for cycling," said another resident. "We would encourage the city to maintain those funds and timelines to finish so these benefits can be seen sooner."
Another speaker brought up the Kitchener Waterloo Symphony Orchestra and hopes the city will continue to find ways to support the arts.
Last week, a proposed 2024 Kitchener budget included a 3.9 per cent property tax increase.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
-
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
-
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department saysA fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
-
Indigenous signage aims to make B.C. legislature more inclusive, acceptingThe Speaker of British Columbia's legislature says the unveiling of Indigenous-themed signs outside the building is a necessary step toward opening doors that have been historically closed.
-
Ottawa community leaders get tour of future Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoConstruction is on track for the national capital region's newest major tourism and entertainment destination, the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.