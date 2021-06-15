Residents who received first COVID-19 shot out of country now able to schedule second dose

Residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccine out of the province or country can now call to book their second dose in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has set up a dedicated extension to register individuals into the provincial COVAX database system and book a second dose appointment at a mass vaccination site for an mRNA vaccine.

The number to call is 519-258-2146 ext. 1222 to report first dose information and to register for a second dose mRNA vaccine.

Those looking to book with need to have an Ontario health card or other government issued ID in order to book over the phone.

This process is only for those who have not already received a second COVID-19 dose from out of province or country and are currently eligible to book their second shot.

The online booking and vaccination call centre are still available for those 12 and older looking to receive their first dose.

The WECHU is reminding residents that despite the vaccine rollout, to practice public health measures to prevent COVID-19 spread by: