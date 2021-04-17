Residents with high-risk health conditions now eligable for COVID-19 Vaccine: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said Windsor-Essex residents meeting the highest risk and high risk health conditions criteria and certain essential caregivers can now schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment, as of Saturday.

Residents under the Highest-Risk Health Conditions include:

• Organ transplant recipients

• Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

• Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised

• Hematological malignancy diagnosed <1 year

• Kidney disease eGFR <30

Residents under the High-Risk Health Conditions include:

• Individuals with a Body Mass Index(BMI) >40 based on BMI calculator

• Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications)

• Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g., Down Syndrome)

Only residents that meet the above criteria are eligible to book their vaccination appointment and must attest at the time of booking that they meet the criteria.

Residents that meet this criteria may also have one essential caregiver receive the vaccine.

Eligible residents must book an appointment online or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Appointments can be booked at one of the following targeted vaccination clinics:

• WFCU Centre

• St. Clair College Sportsplex

• Windsor Hall

• Moy Medical Centre

• Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

• Libro Credit Union Centre