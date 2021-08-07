Resort near devastated village of Lytton, B.C. reopens, aims to be community hub

A rafting business based in the fire-ravaged village of Lytton, B.C. reopened to the public Saturday, saying it hopes to help revitalize the community after late June's devastating blaze.

Andrew Fandrich is the owner of Kumsheen Rafting Resort. He said in a news release Friday that he and his brother had lost their homes to the fire.

His sister lost her business and his mother lost the village's Chinese History Museum, which she had "painstakingly built from the ground up," according to Fandrich.

The resort, which is located outside the village centre, fared better during the blaze.

“Although fire destroyed about half of our cabin tents, miraculously many of our boats survived, as did our restaurant, machine shop, staff house, and main reception centre," Fandrich said in the release.

Speaking to CTV News Vancouver on Saturday, he said it's "such a relief" to have the business operating again.

"There's a lot more than just rafting, and that is why we felt it so important to actually get back on our feet quickly," Fandrich said. "A lot of the locals really appreciate - especially ones with families - the pool and hot tub and the resort games."

The resort is open to vacationers, as usual, but it's also shifting its focus in an effort to be a hub for locals.

Fandrich said the resort is working to renovate its restaurant in an effort to keep it open year-round. It's also planning to open a cafe similar to the one his sister owned, and has hired three of her former employees to help make that happen.

He said the resort plans to hire "as many out-of-work locals as possible" for the remainder of the rafting season, and is working to connect with the BC Wildfire Service and other emergency responders to bring them to the resort as a show of appreciation for their work.

One thing visitors won't be able to do, for the time being, is take pictures of their rafting trips.

"About one-third of Kumsheen Rafting Resort’s employees are from local First Nations, and after consultation with the Lytton First Nation, we will not allow guests to take their cameras or cell phones on our raft tours as the nation has asked that no photos of burned properties be taken at this time," Fandrich said in the news release.

“We invite all those who made reservations for this spring and summer to rebook and to not only have an adventure of a lifetime, but to help us and the people of Lytton to rebuild our local economy,” he added.