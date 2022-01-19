Respect in the Workplace initiative discussed at police board meeting

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's board met on Wednesday morning, discussing the Respect in the Workplace initiative.

Chief Bryan Larkin said the police service has been working on the issue for the past seven or eight years and are evolving the way they deal with internal complaints. Changes include new training focused on workplace harassment and discrimination.

Training has previously been offered to members at various levels for the service, but police are now focused on delivering it to all.

"Right now, when we look at a matter, everything goes down one road. What we're trying to create is an opportunity to have multiple roads," Larkin said. "So, what is the best approach? How do we best manage this? What's the best outcome for everybody? How do we actually do it to ensure we're in compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, Bill 168, as well as the Police Services Act?"

A report presented to the board highlighted the cost for external investigators for harassment and discrimination investigations. Last year, WRPS spent more than $275,000 on those investigations. Officials added external investigations usually take a long time, which can be detrimental to those involved and the broader workplace.

Police are now considering creating an internal, standalone Respect in the Workplace Unit.