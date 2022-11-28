Respiratory illnesses, colds and flu cause additional strain on Maritime health services

The Cape Breton Regional Hospital -- and its emergency room -- were busy Monday, though much of what ER staff were dealing with wasn't COVID-19.

"It's been crazy,” said emergency room physician Dr. Margaret Fraser. “The first eight people I saw this morning, I would say seven of them were colds and one possible influenza.”

Fraser said it's part of a recent increase in respiratory illnesses.

"[It’s] earlier than usual,” she said. “Normally we don't see this uptick until January.”

At his pharmacy just down the highway in Baddeck, N.S., Graham MacKenzie says he has noticed the trend too.

He’s started to get some cough syrups back on his shelves but is still short on Tylenol and Advil, and says staff continue to make their own.

"We've given, I guess, a younger generation less of a chance to become exposed to a lot of viruses,” MacKenzie said. “I don't have a firm explanation for you as to why everybody has it now."

It's a similar trend on Prince Edward Island.

Emergency room doctor Trevor Jain says when you add COVID-19 to the mix, the system risks being overwhelmed.

"We're trying to look after a triple threat of respiratory illnesses, already at full hospitals,” Jain said. “If our hospitals were at 85 per cent capacity, which is the sweet spot for [surgical] capacity … when you get a triple threat when you're at 100 per cent capacity, things can go south."

As for what we can do to protect ourselves and others, Fraser and MacKenzie had the same message.

"If you're in a store, if you're in an indoor setting, as much as possible, keep your masks on because these illnesses are out there,” Fraser said.

MacKenzie says while many are tired of wearing a facemask, he’s recommending it.

“There has to be masking,” said MacKenzie. “I'm very adamant about that right now."