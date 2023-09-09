Respiratory virus season will create some challenges in Ottawa this fall, top doctor warns

Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19, RSV and influenza will create some challenges in the capital this fall and winter, as COVID-19 levels begin to rise.

The latest COVID-19 wastewater surveillance shows the levels of COVID-19 are "high" in Ottawa, while the testing per cent positivity rate is 18.3 per cent this week, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa Public Health is monitoring all viruses circulating in Ottawa as kids return to school and activities resume after the summer break.

"COVID is heading towards a high territory again right now. Flu not yet, RSV still to come," Etches told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"Unfortunately, we can anticipate there will be some challenges with all three at once like last year."

Health officials in Kingston reported the first laboratory confirmed case of Influenza A this week.

A report for the Ottawa Board of Health says Ottawa is expecting to see "early circulation and peaking of influenza and RSV, along with an ongoing burden of COVID-19 in the community" this respiratory virus season.

"The 2023-2024 season is expected to be similar to that of last year. OPH is already seeing an increase in COVID-19 activity and outbreaks in the community," staff say.

The medical officer of health tells Newstalk 580 CFRA Ottawa is seeing an "atypical pattern of respiratory illness" circulating in the community coming out of the pandemic.

"When we were in the depths of the pandemic, people were wearing masks and protecting themselves from exposures, so the youngest ones didn't get exposed to RSV. Normally that virus really circulates and everyone gets it by the time they're older and in school, so we have this population without that immunity and it circulated more," Etches said.

Good morning, Ottawa. The levels of COVID-19 circulating in our community are high.



And while some things have changed since 2020, others have not: masks still work. A well-fitted mask will help protect you, and those around you.



It's a very simple thing that goes a long way. pic.twitter.com/EDaacQCsEG

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to practice "behaviours that slow down the transmission" of COVID and other viruses.

"Consider wearing a mask to protect yourself or people at high risk, wearing a mask when you're ill to prevent that spread or when you're recovering, keeping your hands washed, using ventilation," Etches said.

"The COVID that's rising right now is more related to our behaviours than necessarily the variant. We'll keep our eye on it."

A report for the Sept. 18 Ottawa Board of Health meeting outlines the preparedness plan for Ottawa to deal with COVID-19, influenza and RSV this fall.

The plan includes 'Surveillance, Modelling and Evidence' to support prevention, detection and monitoring, outbreak management to lessen the impact of respiratory surges and protecting the workforce and immunization for COVID-19 and the flu.

"Achieving high COVID-19 and influenza immunization rates this fall, especially among those at greatest risk of severe illness, will be critical to reducing morbidity and mortality and pressures on our healthcare system," Etches writes in the report.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release a timeline for the fall COVID-19 booster program later this month, according to the report.

Ottawa Public Health will offer COVID-19 and influenza immunizations through community clinics for children aged six months to five years old and their household members, as well as newcomers and people without OHIP.

"This complements the work of many pharmacies and primary care providers," Etches writes, noting pharmacies and family doctors received 97 per cent of influenza doses distributed in Ottawa last year.

Etches says the health unit has been working with long-term care homes, retirement homes and congregate living settings to build capacity for immunizing their residents this fall.