Respite Cabin for farmers and first responders takes shape

Amidst an idealistic setting of tranquility in the southeast corner of Lambton County sits a nearly completed cabin with a special purpose.

Three Respite Oaks Cabin is designed as a retreat for overwhelmed farmers and first responders.

Diane and Alan Bergsma envisioned it following the death of their son Dalles. In November 2020, he took his own life.

His parents, family, and friends never saw it coming.

“We didn’t see the mental health and the anguish he was in. And everyone who knew him was blindsided,” Diane shared in an interview with CTV News.

At the time of his death, Dalles was building up his own farm and serving with the Dawn-Euphemia Volunteer Fire Dept.

His good friend, Scott Kramer served with him. He is also a young farmer.

Kramer said many people do not understand the stress both professions face.

“It can be a lot. So, having a place like where you can step back and kind of reflect on life, and everything that you are going through is good. This might be a good thing for first responders and young farmers,” he said.

Both grief and statistics inspired the Bergsma's to create Three Oaks.

Soon after Dalles died, they learned 58 per cent of farmers experience stress and anxiety. The number climbs to 88 per cent for first responders.

While mental health supports are growing for both professions, Alan said more needs to be done.

“They get a double whammy. There are programs out there for them. But young firefighters and farmers aren’t one to reach out for help, so if we can get an awareness program and destigmatize it, that would be fantastic.”

Diane says Three Oaks is working with the mental health experts to create support programs.

“Mindfulness exercises and reflection. Things that are all designed by therapists at the National Farmers Mental Health Alliance,” she added.

Kramer is confident the cabin mission will make a difference.

“I do wish this place was around when Dalles was struggling. So, if it can help or save one person that is struggling it is worth it.”

The Bergsmas had initially planned to fund Three Oaks Respite Cabin themselves — but overwhelming community support, including a fundraiser Saturday, has reduced construction costs, leaving more money for programs.

“If it can impact others, that will be part of our healing process,” shared Diane.

The facility is expected to open at the end of this year.