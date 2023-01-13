Respite care workers return to Calgary's Rotary Flames House

Staff members pulled away from their roles providing respite care for children and their families in Calgary will be returning to their regular duties.

On Jan. 16, workers at the Rotary Flames House (RFH) will be redeployed to the facility.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the decision was made because of a downward trend in a need for additional in-patient beds and services.

"We are grateful for the support of all redeployed staff, community and emergency department physicians, and our core healthcare team for continuing to go above and beyond to support the needs of patients at Alberta Children's Hospital," AHS said in a release.

In early December, staff members from the RFH were moved to the Alberta Children's Hospital to assist with in-patient care due to increases in the number of Albertans suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Six in-patient beds were also opened at the time, but AHS says those are no longer needed.

"We understand this temporary pause in respite services was concerning and difficult for our clients and families. These are extraordinary times, and we thank Albertans in advance for their support and understanding," AHS said.

The reallocation of RFH staff was just one of the changes AHS made during the latter part of 2022.

The health authority also needed to set up a heated trailer outside the emergency room of the Alberta Children's Hospital to help with an influx of patients.