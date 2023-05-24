'Rest in peace, Queen of Rock': Vancouverites pay tribute to Tina Turner, dead at age 83

More than two decades after Tina Turner’s “Farewell Tour” stop in Vancouver, the city is saying a final goodbye to the legendary singer-songwriter, who died Wednesday at age 83.

From her earliest performances in Vancouver as part of the Ike and Tina Revue, to her last at Rogers Arena in 2000, Turner has had an impact on residents across the Lower Mainland, based on the tributes pouring in on social media.

SIMPLY THE BEST SINGER WAS ‘TOTALLY AMAZING’

Photographer Bev Davies remembers her first time seeing Turner perform at The Cave Supper Club in the 70s as part of the Ike and Tina Revue, before the downtown Vancouver venue closed in 1981, and prior to the couple’s public and messy separation.

Speaking to CTV News by phone on Wednesday, Davie describes her first experience watching Tina Turner perform as “totally amazing.”

“We were up on the balcony, and I think we applauded for 15 minutes—shrieking and yelling—until (Ike and Tina) came back on stage. They didn’t do encores back then, but we wouldn’t give up,” she said.

Another memory of that show that stands out to Davies is how Tina Turner would work the microphone stand.

“Using her foot, she’d be able to lower it almost down to the stage—the microphone—and then bring it all the way back to her mouth again. It was quite amazing to watch. I missed it when I saw her at the big shows because she had a headset on and no microphone stand,” said Davie.

Besides the show at The Cave, Davie says she saw Ike and Tina Turner perform at Baceda’s Nightclub and, years later, photographed Tina Turner’s debut solo concert at The Commodore Ballroom in 1982.

Davie recalls the owner of The Commodore at that time having a personal friendship with Turner, who was struggling to book shows as a solo artist.

“When she left Ike and recreated her career, it was really, really hard for her. Everyone wanted to talk about the abuse,” said Davie. “I just wanted to tell her we’re sorry—of course that’s what we wanted to hear about but it was hard for her.”

Davie’s favourite song by Tina Turner is a classic—Proud Mary—but she says people should take time to listen to some of the artist’s earlier work.

“I’m thinking about pulling out some records. Maybe that’s what we should all do,” she said.

LIGHT MEMORIES, HEAVY HEARTS

Luisa Marshall, a Turner tribute artist based in Vancouver, knows the late singer’s discography well.

After learning of her icon’s death on Wednesday, Marshall wrote on Facebook that her heart is heavy and broken.

“I have no words right now. Just tears and sadness,” said Marshall, who’s career as a Turner tribute artist began in 1995 and has included performances on both The Oprah Winfrey and The Ellen DeGeneres shows.

Other locals are paying tribute to Turner by sharing their favourite memories from concerts they attended throughout the singer’s career.

“My favourite Tina Turner memory was her ‘Tiny Dance’ comeback concert in Vancouver. What a show! What a legend! What an inspiration! Rest in Peace Queen of Rock,” Stephanie Jackson wrote on Twitter.

“There will never be another Tina!” John Kovacic tweeted in a post about his favourite concert—and Ike and Tina Revue performance in the 70s that was part of the Vancouver Jazz Festival.

According to Turner’s publicist, the legendary musician died peacefully at home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland after battling a long illness.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” Bernard Doherty said in a statement.