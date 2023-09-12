Restaurant and café cooks up food options for travellers at Sudbury's airport

The Greater Sudbury Airport officially opened its restaurant and café a little less than a month ago, a welcome return for visitors and travellers.

The previous restaurant in the airport had closed due to the pandemic's effects on the aviation industry.

Christopher Pollesel, the airport’s passenger experience and customer engagement manager, said the anticipation was high leading up to the restaurant's opening.

"It was the one piece of feedback we received from members of the community over the COVID-19 pandemic," Pollesel said.

"They wanted to know when the restaurant would reopen and what food options would be available."

The Fly Sudbury Restaurant and Café held its grand opening in August, serving up a variety of options for all tastes, including Indian, Mexican and Canadian dishes.

Owners Ranjodh Singh and Lakhvir Singh Mann are from India. For Ranjodh Singh, cooking is reminiscent of home.

"Back home, our families, everybody knows how to cook. The men, women, everybody knows how to cook, so the base was strong from back home," said Singh.

Singh arrived in Sudbury as an international student a decade ago to study accounting at Cambrian College to add to his Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Singh also owns Popular Pizza in Sudbury.

At Fly Sudbury Restaurant and Lounge, he said the most popular items revolve around breakfast.

"When the early morning flights are here, people don’t have anything open outside so they come and order the breakfast and they're asking it to go with the flights, as well," Singh said.

He said the menu is always evolving and that the response to the restaurant has been positive.

"More people are coming and spreading the word," Singh said.

Currently, the restaurant is in the process of obtaining its liquor licence, which he estimates should be sorted out in a month.

Singh said he hopes travellers and those picking up or dropping off loved ones will enjoy what the Fly Sudbury Restaurant and Lounge will have to offer.