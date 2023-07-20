Restaurant chain urges Alberta to donate donair costume auction proceeds to charity

Here’s food for thought: an eatery in the hunt to win an auction for a donair costume is calling on the Alberta government to donate the proceeds from the sale of it to the charity originally intended to benefit from it.

The provincial government is auctioning off the costume, resplendent with fake shaved beef, onions, tomatoes, sauce and – so you know it’s a true Albertan donair – lettuce wrapped in a pita and tinfoil, on its surplus site.

The general manager of a local Blowers & Grafton restaurant said Thursday night at the Taste of Edmonton festival in downtown Edmonton, where the costume made a cameo appearance with Premier Danielle Smith, that his company would like to see the proceeds from the auction be given to an anti-impaired driving organization.

“The original intention behind the costume was (to benefit) Mothers Against Drunk Driving,” said Shawn Jones, GM of Blowers & Grafton’s Sherwood Park location. “We would love it if the Alberta government, once (the auction) is all said and done, would donate all the proceeds to that exact cause.”

A Blowers & Grafton account has been placing bids on the suit.

All six locations of Blowers & Grafton, which include the Sherwood Park locale and two others in Edmonton, will donate one dollar per donair they sell this Saturday and Sunday to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The costume, which was put up for auction a week ago, was manufactured by a California company in 2015 to be used in a government anti-impaired driving public service announcement.

Bidding had reached $9,600 by 9:05 p.m. Thursday night. The auction is slated to end on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune