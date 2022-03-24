Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown Vancouver

A serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.

Photos and video shared on social media showed a tower of smoke billowing amongst the skyscrapers on the northwest edge of the city's downtown core, near the West End.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 888 Nelson St. shortly after 7 p.m., according to Asst. Chief Richard Warnock of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Warnock said the restaurant, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, has a substantial ventilation system because there are grills at every table. That system is designed to quickly capture and vent smoke out of the two-storey building's roof, which led to the large smoke plume.

When crews arrived, the restaurant was full of smoke, and there were a few flames visible, Warnock said, adding that everyone got out of the building safely and there were no injuries or cases of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, but traffic in the area was slowed while crews completed their work.

Warnock said the fire investigator remained on scene Thursday evening working to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the ventilation system was functioning properly and had not been damaged.

here is the video without text!! left my voice in for the meme �� pic.twitter.com/x4i1TFTK4R