Restaurant, hotel job postings ramping up ahead of Step 3 of the reopening plan in Sask.

The hospitality sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the final phase of reopening in sight, the industry is getting ready for its full comeback.

Memories Dining and Bar is one of several Regina businesses adding back staff. Owner Thomas Siarkos said loyal customers are returning under previous steps allowed them to make the move.

"We felt the need to fill some positions," Siarkos said. "So we started early. We have hired four people already and we're looking for another two part-timers."

Siarkos’ hires include cooks, servers and bussers. He's far from the only business owner looking to add back staff, as a number of Regina bars, restaurants and hotels are looking to fill similar positions.

Many have posted multiple jobs to SaskJobs.ca over the last week, including five positions at Rock Creek, seven at Best Western, four at Bushwakker Brewing and several more.

One company, Impact Security, has a posting in search of 60 personnel to work event security as large-scale events are set to return on July 11, which is when Step 3 begins and all remaining COVID-19 restrictions – including mandatory masks and gathering limits – will lift.

Even though public health restrictions will no longer be mandatory after Step 3, businesses will still be able to choose their own path out of the pandemic based on the comfort levels of staff and customers.

“We are working some general guidance for businesses, for communities on what you may wish to keep in place, such as physical distancing, access to hand sanitizer, ensuring that you have proper sanitary standards in your place of business or community gathering place,” Premier Scott Moe said at Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

At Memories, the end of restrictions means about ten extra tables will be added along with the new staff, putting the restaurant close to its pre-pandemic workforce.

"Plus or minus two, so very close," Siarkos said. "We have never taken shortcuts when it comes to the service or the quality of our food and we intend to do the same thing.”