The fish was flying at a popular restaurant in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

"It’s an exhilarating day," said Sydelle's Fish and Chips owner David Nicholson."Nerve-wracking but exciting."

Four-and-a-half months after a suspicious fire destroyed David Nicholson’s restaurant, and during a global pandemic, he fired up the grills and opened the doors at his new location -- even as other businesses like his are closing for good.

"A lot of people would say 'hey, you’re crazy, who opens a restaurant in between Christmas and New Year’s, approaching what’s always the slowest time for the hospitality industry in the winter?'" said Nicholson.

"I’m glad to see him back on his feet," said customer Richard Clarke. "He’ll do very well here."

The proof is in the lineup. Customers didn’t mind waiting their turn as Nicholson filled orders as quickly as they came in either by phone or in person.

"The freshest fish," said customer Kathryn Earle-Vanasse."I lived in Newfoundland for a short while and this is closest to Chesses’ Fish and Chips in St. Johns and that’s a huge statement."

Nicholson says support from the community has been incredible. A recent Facebook post about his reopening reached 75,000 people in just a couple days.

"I think it’s a great time for me," Nicholson said. "People love to support small business; they love to support Sydelle’s in particular. They know I have a great product, they understand our story so this is a great time for me to open."

"I think this is fantastic," said Earle-Vanasse."Dave knows that we’ve got his back."

That's something Nicholson wasn’t worried about. His main concern on this day was whether or not he was going to run out of fish for his loyal customers.