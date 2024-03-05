Restaurant's hefty fine for dancing customers sparks discussion on updating B.C. liquor laws

Tucked away on Commercial Drive, Loula’s Taverna is a little Greek oasis in the heart of East Vancouver.

"We take pride in the vibe that we set, especially when it gets dark,” said operations manager Nico Kerasiotis. “We are open late on weekends, and yeah, it's a Greek island vibe."

That includes the Greek tradition of smashing plates and sometimes even dancing – which is part of the reason liquor inspectors recently hit the restaurant with a $10,000 fine.

Loula’s has a food primary license, which does not allow for dancing.

According to the restaurant, part of the fine was for violating that rule and the other part was for not having food available when an undercover inspector attempted to order something to eat.

Kerasiotis said the undercover inspector came in just before closing time when the kitchen was already being shut down for the night.

It was on the same visit that the inspector reportedly saw customers dancing.

One option for the restaurant is to apply for a liquor primary license, which does allow for dancing.

But the owners say such a license is more expensive to apply for and maintain – and even if they do go through the application process, there is no guarantee it will be approved.

"They just need to relax it a little bit and allow people to drop their guard and have fun,” Kerasiotis said. “Being safe while doing it is very important, as well. But the city needs a bit more culture."

BC United leader Kevin Falcon took the opportunity to make political hay by visiting Loula’s after learning about the fine.

He smashed some plates and had a conversation with Kerasiotis about how he would like to see eased rules and enforcement for certain aspects of food primary liquor licenses – later posting a video of the exchange to social media.

"Let's just lighten up a little bit and allow our small businesses – especially the restaurant sector that's struggling to survive – to have a chance at surviving,” Falcon said in an interview with CTV News.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also expressed disappointment at the fine and suggested his government will look at softening the rules about what activities can happen in restaurants.

“Let’s not get Footloose,” he joked with reporters, using the name of an '80s movie about a town that has outlawed dancing. "It is something that we are looking at because if someone wants to dance, hey, they should dance."

With the government and the official Opposition seemingly on the same page on this issue, the owners of Loula’s expect them to follow up their words with action.

"It's not the inspectors' fault. They have a job to do and they do it well,” said Kerasiotis. “I just think the laws that they're enforcing are a little bit archaic and they just need to be revisited."

In the meantime, it’s not clear what will happen the next time someone dining in a restaurant gets happy feet.