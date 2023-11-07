Restaurant sales remain strong despite economic headwinds

Been to a restaurant lately?

If you have, it'll be no surprise they're busier now than they've been in a long time.

At Buchanan's Chop House and Whisky Bar, the only time the owner could chat was during the reset between a busy lunch crowd and an expected crush of supper diners.

Business boomed post-pandemic and hasn't slowed.

"This year particularly, we've had the best month that we've had in three years, every single month, you know? ... It's finally in the right direction," James Buchanan said.

"It's vibrant again. It's busy again. You can tell anything that's customer-facing, people are back entertaining clients, people are out with their friends again, people are with their families."

Restaurant-goers see it, too.

"I see busy restaurants overall," Ajay Virk said. "I am coming from Rec Room. It's pretty much packed."

The most recent Statistics Canada data shows Alberta restaurants are faring better than their counterparts almost anywhere else in Canada.

While the rest of Canada saw restaurant and bar sales drop by one per cent in August, in Alberta, restaurants only saw a decline of 0.1 per cent.

Despite that, revenues soared, rising 10.7 per cent over August 2022 levels, and for the first eight months of the year, sales climbed by 15.2 per cent.

Sales are now 19.3 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

"We're doing a little bit better, economically, here in Alberta (and) a lot of people have been anxious since the pandemic to get back out eating again and seeing people," said Rob Roach, deputy chief economist with ATB.

"True across the country but a little bit more money in our pocket -- not necessarily a lot, but a little bit more, relatively speaking, for Albertans to keep going out to restaurants."

Not all that growth in sales can be attributed to more customers, though -- Statistics Canada says a lot of that gain reflects higher menu prices.

And restaurant-goers are seeing that as well.

"I am trying to support as much as I can (in) the restaurant industry but I know it's tough right now," Shannon Gerein said.

"Everything's gone up and prices have gone up and I don't want to be sitting down for two people for over 100 bucks for, you know, just a meal."

The agency says once price increases are factored out, real sales growth was 8.4 per cent.

Still, Roach says, that's not insignificant.

"We have seen total sales revenue for restaurants and bars go up. Part of that is definitely higher prices, inflation, but when you take that effect out, it's still up fairly strongly compared to last year," he said.

"We really saw a big increase at the start of this year. It's flattened out but still well above 2022 and way above where we were the first couple of years of the pandemic."

How long the upward trend will continue is an open question.

In its Consumer Expectations Survey, the Bank of Canada warns there are signs of a slowdown coming.

Roach agrees.

"We've seen some flattening out. We don't think it's going to be a sustained growth ... just because the economy is slowing down, across the country and here in Alberta as well, and when interest rates keep biting over time, people have a little bit less money to spend on things like going out to eat at restaurants," he said.

But Roach is hopeful the slowdown stops at "flattening out" -- that we don't see a drop.

A recent survey by Dalhousie University's agri-lab found nearly 90 per cent of Canadians are eating out less often.

"Whenever you go out, you want to get your money's worth as much as possible and that doesn't seem to be the case for the majority of Canadians," said Sylvain Charlebois, Dalhousie University food economist.

Overall spending in Alberta has dropped 2.5 per cent, mirroring the Canadian trend, but the Bank of Canada points out most of that drop has been in interest-sensitive purchases, which may provide a buffer for restaurants.

The Bank says consumers nationwide appear to be more inclined to spend on smaller service-based purchases than larger ones typically financed by borrowing.

(With files from Damien Wood)