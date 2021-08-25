Restaurant set to open in historic Exchange District pumping station

James Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink is weeks away from opening in a 115-year-old Exchange District building, offering a glimpse into Winnipeg’s history.

In 1906, the James Avenue Pumping Station was built to help combat fires in downtown Winnipeg. It used a high-pressure water system to pull water from the Red River and distribute it to dozens of fire hydrants throughout the area – a modern engineering feat at the time.

Originally powered by gas made from coal, the pumps were converted to use natural gas and electricity in the 1960s. As technology improved, the need for the pumping station diminished.

The building, nestled on James Avenue near Waterfront Drive, was declared a municipal heritage site in 1982 but four years later, the pumping station was left vacant.

Over the next three decades, the empty building was the subject of several revival projects and at one point, faced demolition.

But in 2016, a proposal to convert the pumping station into a mixed-use facility was approved by Winnipeg City Council. Part of the redevelopment includes a luxury apartment structure overlooking Stephen Juba Park.

Soon, the original building at 109 James Avenue will be home to James Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink.

“Our concept has been specifically designed to fit this space,” Kailtin Nikkel, the restaurant’s general manager, told CTV News.

The restaurant overlooks the turn-of-the-century machinery with only floor-to-ceiling windows separating diners from the historical equipment.

Nikkel said the menu, curated by Executive Chef Mark Merano, is a collection of international favourites including Korean fried chicken, handmade pierogis and panini-pressed Cubano sandwiches.

“There’s really something for everyone,” Nikkel said.

Nikkel said James Ave. Pumphouse Food & Drink has been two years in the making and has faced its share of setbacks throughout the pandemic.

“The [service] industry itself has taken a pretty big hit,” Nikkel said. “We have a lot of staff looking forward to getting back to work.”

She said Pumphouse is targeting a mid-September opening.

“I’m really excited to share it with the city.”

