Restaurant trends changing in Lethbridge in aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic

According to a recent report from Avison Young, the restaurant industry in Lethbridge has seen and will continue to see change.

“In the first full year following the onset of COVID-19, quick-service outlets have fared far better than competitors. One could argue that quick-service food concepts have become one of the hottest retail growth areas in 2022,” said associate Shane Garner in the report.

Lethbridge restaurant owners say their consumers often prioritize convenience.

“People want it quick, that's for sure, and our brand is really like that, you know. Come on in, pick it up and go” said Dylan’s Piggyback Poutinerie co-owner Dmitri Aronov.

Quick-service restaurants, or QSRs, have also been changing.

On average, they have decreased 10 to 20 per cent in size, with many either limiting or eliminating seating.

Restaurant owners have also been taking advantage of e-commerce.

“We have DoorDash. We're working on Uber as well. It’s all about ... our presentation and our reputation online,” Aronov said.

While trends have been supportive of QSRs like Dylan’s Piggyback Pountinerie, Aronov admits it’s still been a challenge recovering from the pandemic.

“It's been challenging so far, but we try to be consistent, in our hours and in our work,” Aronov said.

Despite QSRs outperforming sit-down restaurants in recent years, there are still examples of the latter thriving.

“During our lunch and dinner, we are full. Every single table is full,” said Firestone Restaurant & Bar media manager Cayley McNeill.

Despite the strong performance, Firestone has also innovated due to the constraints of the pandemic.

“Transitioning from the pandemic, we definitely do notice a lot more pickup and takeout orders, through different merchants like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, lots of things like that, or individuals will just come in and take them home,” McNeill said.

You can read the entire Avison Young Lethbridge retail market report on the Avison Young website.