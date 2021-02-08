Following the mandated stoppage of in-person dining in Alberta restaurants and multiple accounts of businesses defying public health guidelines, restaurants and bars can once again offer dine-in service.

It's been nearly two months since guests could sit down at a table to eat or drink in Alberta restaurants, but, as of Monday, they are permitted to reopen with health restrictions in place.

Provincial officials shut down food establishments to dine-in service on Dec.13, 2020, following an unsettling trend of COVID-19 infections and increased hospitalizations.

Several restaurants in rural Alberta defied restrictions throughout January, reopening their businesses to dine-in service and going against the public health advice.

The Whistlestop Cafe in Mirror, Alta. and the Mossleigh Bar & Grill were just two restaurants of the many that defied the restrictions.

Owners were slapped with fines and tickets and told CTV news they could not stay closed any longer due to the massive financial hit faced.

Under the reopening structure, the province says each establishment must collect contact information from one person from each dining party.

Tables can have up to six people as long as they are all from the same household. Those who live alone are permitted to dine with two close contacts.

Bars and restaurants will be required to stop serving liquor at 10 p.m. daily and must close to customers by 11 p.m.

The lifting of restrictions are part of Step 1 of the province's reopening plan, which will remain in place as long as COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Alberta remain under 600.

Currently there are 434 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 81 in intensive care.

A potential move to Step 2 will be considered on Feb. 28 if hospitalizations remain under 450. The province would then consider easing restrictions in retail, banquet halls, hotels and indoor fitness.

The province says it will only move to the next steps of its reopening plan following three weeks where hospitalizations remained below the target numbers.