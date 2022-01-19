Restaurants Canada calling on Ontario to reopen indoor dining next week

Restaurants Canada is calling on the Ontario government to immediately provide the province’s foodservice industry with clear guidance for reopening indoor dining next week.

This, one day after Premier Doug Ford revealed that “positive news” regarding the province’s restrictions would be coming later this week. https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ontario-premier-says-positive-news-coming-this-week-on-covid-19-restrictions-1.5744315

“Restaurants can’t simply open their doors at a moment’s notice,” said Restaurants Canada President and CEO Todd Barclay. “They need to order food and supplies, schedule staff and prepare menus.” Barclays explains, “With Ontario’s latest closure of indoor dining set to end on January 26, restaurant operators deserve to know by now if these latest restrictions will be completely lifted or if dining will continue to be restricted to the 50 per cent capacity limit imposed in December.”

Officials say a letter has been sent to Premier Doug Ford, renewing the industry’s call to meet with policymakers and public health officials to gain insights into decisions impacting foodservice operations. The letter also renewed calls for further support to help the province’s hard-hit foodservice businesses recover from the large amounts of debt that has been incurred due to restrictive public health measures.

They say further support is urgently needed to ensure the survival of Ontario’s restaurants and their workers.

According to a Restaurants Canada survey conducted last summer: 8 out of 10 independent restaurant operators have taken on debt due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Nearly 75% said they'd taken on more than $50,000 in debt.

25% said they'd taken on between $100,000 and $500,000 in debt.

Nearly half (43%) of those in debt said it will take more than 18 months for their business to recover.

“With restaurants across Ontario now taking on more and more debt due to the province’s latest restrictions, ensuring they will have enough cash flow to continue their operations is becoming increasingly critical,” said James Rilett, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Central Canada. “Current emergency aid from the provincial government only covers a small portion of losses and leaves out many hard-hit businesses altogether.” Rilett adds, “Our industry deserves sufficient compensation and a seat at the decision-making table to work with government on ways to stop the roller coaster of restaurant closures.”

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association. Officials say before the start of the pandemic, Ontario’s foodservice sector was a $37 billion industry, directly employing more than 450,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving more than 9 million customers every day.

They explain Ontario’s foodservice industry is still struggling to recover more than 50,000 jobs and at least $20 billion in lost revenue due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Restaurants Canada is continuing to call for: