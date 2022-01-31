Restaurants, gyms reopen in Ontario as public health measures ease
Staff
The Canadian Press
Ontario's restaurants, gyms and theatres will welcome patrons back today for the first time in nearly a month.
It's the first step in the province's plan to gradually ease public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas will reopen at half capacity today after being shuttered on Jan. 5 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Larger venues will also reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent or 500 people -- whichever is fewer.
Limits on indoor gatherings will increase from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.
The province plans to ease COVID-19 measures further on Feb. 21.
(The Canadian Press)
