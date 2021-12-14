Restaurateurs adjusting to new COVID-19 restrictions in Kingston, Ont.

Restaurants in Kingston are adapting to new restrictions amidst a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Tommy Hunter owns Tommy’s Diner on Princess Street in Kingston. “It is not ideal but to be honest I thought they would have and should done it a lot sooner.”

Hunter says, “(The restrictions are) a very necessary thing.”

Restaurants must be closed to indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., not sell or serve alcohol after 9 p.m., ensure all patrons are seated when served, seat no more than four people at a table, and not allow dancing, singing or live music.

Hunter says, “It is a big hit. Everyone knows January and February are slow down months, we count on Christmas sales and gift card sales to carry them through the winter.”

Tuesday’s active case count in Kingston was 1,018. There were 131 new cases reported Tuesday. Sixteen people have died due to the virus in Kingston. There are 31 people currently hospitalized, with 13 in ICU due to COVID-19.

The restrictions are in place for at least seven days. This means many restaurants have had to cancel or postpone holiday parties.

Neil Highet runs Smoke ‘N’ Barrel. He says, “I have had to make very few phone calls; most people have been proactive and called us and said understandably this is not the time for that. Everyone seems to be very aware of what is going on.”

Highet says, “The social conscious in Kingston has been really good, and everyone has been incredibly understanding it is the right thing to do at the right time.”

He is hoping business returns when it is safe. “I hope the new rules work, but more than that, anytime the city puts something into place like this, it causes people to take pause and take note.”

“So whether it is the rules and these new times that make an impact on things getting better, or the fact that city had to take these steps, that cause our population to take one foot backwards and say ‘this is serious and something we need to look at,’” says Highet.