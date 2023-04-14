Restoration of historic Lancaster bomber reaches milestone at the Canadian Aviation Museum

The restoration of the iconic Avro Lancaster bomber at the Canadian Aviation Museum in Windsor, Ont. has reached a milestone.

Progress on the four soon-to-be running Rolls Royce Merlin engines and fuselage has been substantial. A team of highly skilled technicians has volunteered their time and meticulous expertise.

The hope is to start major assembly of the World War II airplane take place in the next year or two, depending on where the city decides its final home will be.

President of the Canadian Aviation Museum Don Christopher said he’s positive that once complete, this historic aircraft will become a remarkable attraction.

"A lot of this is conditional on where the aircraft will be going,” said Christopher. “Hopefully it will stay here. And that would make things a lot easier. Plus, you got a group of people who know this airplane inside out, who are willing to volunteer their time to display it and take people through it."

The city's Lancaster is one of eight in Canada.