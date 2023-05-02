Restoration underway of Ont. barn that inspired 'Group of Seven' painting

A barn in Halton Hills that inspired a Group of Seven painting is being restored to its former glory.

Barrett Barn, located in Glen Williams, is featured in AJ Casson’s c. 1930 oil painting ‘Old Man in a Rocker’, according to a release from the town of Halton Hills.

Casson joined the Group of Seven in 1926 and is best known for his depictions of landscapes, forests and farms of southern Ontario.

Dave and Dale Cox, who are artists themselves, now own the barn and were pleased to learn about the connection.

“A neighbour informed us that A.J. Casson had done a painting of the barn on one of his sojourns to our Glen,” Dave said.

“As collectors of his art, we recognized the significance of the barn as his model for a painting.”

The barn was built in 1919, but has been altered over the years due to several structural issues, the town explained.

The Coxs are now working on restoring the barn. The town of Halton Hills said it has provided some funding through a heritage property grant program.

“Restoring our heritage buildings helps maintain our sense of place, our uniqueness as a community,” said Mayor Ann Lawlor.

“We all benefit from the Coxs' passion. I am delighted that the town is able to contribute a grant to help preserve this special structure that tells a local history story.”

The town said the first phase includes structural stabilization, repairs to the metal roofing and installation of a new rainwater system.

A future phase will include restoring the window on the first storey of the barn as seen in Casson’s painting.