Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main break
Delays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
On Saturday, northbound Pembina between Adamar Road and Manahan Avenue shutdown due to a water main break. At the time, the Winnipeg Police Service said there was a concern the road base had been washed away underneath the street surface.
The city said repairs to the water main are expected to be complete Sunday night, and road restoration work will begin Monday.
The city did not have an estimate on when that section of Pembina will reopen, but did say it expects it to be closed at least through Monday.
Traffic is being diverted onto the southbound side of Pembina.
The city was not able to say what caused the water main break, but noted long periods of wet or dry weather will change soil moisture conditions which causes ground swelling and contracting, putting stress on pipes.
