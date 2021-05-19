Restriction expectations for Nova Scotia; re-opening strategy coming soon

On a day when Nova Scotia extended COVID-19 public health protocols, Premier Iain Rankin also hinted a plan to ease restrictions is in the works.

"We expect soon to come out with a strategy of re-opening," said Rankin who also said the province must be flexible given the rising COVID-19 case count as Nova Scotia continues to battle this third wave.

"If people listen to those restrictions," said Rankin. "We will be able to have something in place, like we did last time when we opened up."

According to Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's re-opening strategy from one year ago is a blueprint for 2021.

"One of the things we learned in Nova Scotia, was taking a slow and cautious approach actually paid off," said Strang.

Tuesday, with COVID-19 cases dropping, Quebec announced it was lifting its curfew and soon re-opening restaurants, gyms and schools.

"Every province will be a little bit different," said Rankin.

Coffee shop owner Lara Cusson is originally from Montreal. Cusson was pleased to see restrictions relaxed in her former home province

"They have suffered for 15 months," said Cusson. "I am just thrilled for them to be able to reopen."

Cusson’s wonders if the rollback in Quebec will be part of a national trend that could lead to a similar easement in Nova Scotia?

"We can hope," said Cusson.

Cusson would like the Nova Scotia to signal to small businesses the actual plan going forward – a roadmap of how the restrictions will ease in the future.

"What are the steps? What are the Easing of restrictions?" said Cusson. "When we get to how many numbers, what can we see opening up?"

Cusson said knowing what the province plans to do, would allow businesses plan for the fast-approaching summer season while being positioned for success in the future.