Restrictions and vaccine push continues in Nova Scotia

Public health in Nova Scotia is staying its course when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. No new limits have been added at this point in the Omicron surge, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

"I think it's quite good where we are," said one Halifax resident. "I don't think we need more restrictions."

Tony Hamilton disagrees. When asked about restrictions he said "they’re too much I think."

Colin Grant, co-owner of the Midtown Tavern, said the province has done a solid job handling the COVID-19 virus.

"It is the right thing," said Grant. "This pandemic is pretty real out there."

Grant said restrictions are bad for business. He is allowed to serve customers at reduced capacity and added, a full lock-down would be financially devastating.

"We want to be able to be open and the choice to be open," said Grant. "We are pleased about that."

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said restrictions that are not needed can cause unnecessary harm. Public Health is now performing a tricky balance to protect those who are most vulnerable.

"We are not going to stop the spread of omicron but we need to slow it down enough to spread out the impacts on our hospitals," said Strang.

Meanwhile, the vaccine push continues in Nova Scotia, with 83 per cent of people of all ages living in the province having received two doses. As for the booster for those 30 and older, Dr. Strang says 50 per cent of them have a booster or have an appointment top get a booster.

When booking a third booster dose, infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett is urging people not to choose one brand of vaccine over another.

"We are not seeing any safety signals for the booster with Moderna," said Dr. Barrett. "There is no data being hidden that suggests it is not safe to take Moderna as your booster."

Both Barrett and Strang say it is not uncommon for people to experience side effects with both the Moderna and Pfizer boosters.