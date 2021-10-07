Restrictions apply at Barrie Colts' home opener game
Hockey is back in Barrie as the Colts go head to head with the Niagara Ice Dogs Thursday night.
Following a lengthy pandemic-prompted hiatus, players and fans will pack the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue, but restrictions will limit who can enjoy the game.
The arena is allowed only 50 per cent capacity, and everyone must wear a mask.
Additionally, the OHL requires proof of vaccination status before entering the arena. A fully vaccinated adult must accompany children under 12.
The Colts hadn't played an OHL game at home since March 2020 when the OHL cancelled the season because of COVID-19.
Marty Williamson will be back behind the bench as the Colts' head coach and general manager.
Williamson stepped up to fill the void after the death of longtime coach Dale Hawerchuk.
Williamson previously led the Colts to six playoff appearances, two conference championship series appearances, taking home the 2009-2010 season conference championship title.
The team also has a new assistant coach, Chris Dennis. Dennis spent three years with the Vegas Golden Knights organization and was an assistant coach with the AHL Chicago Wolves.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
